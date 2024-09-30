Scottish Mortgage adds 'dazzling' Hermès and Nubank to portfolio

Scottish Mortgage (SMT) has made two new additions to its portfolio in a bid to capture more “exceptional growth” - luxury brand Hermès and Latin American digital banking platform Nubank.
Baillie Gifford's flagship product, SMT, made a name of itself by being an early investor into some of the biggest drivers of market returns today, including Amazon, Tesla and SpaceX, to name a few. But managers Tom Slater and Lawrence Burns said in their latest ‘Perspectives on Progress' newsletter that "exceptional growth is not just the preserve of newer companies", and classed Hermès in this bracket. Scottish Mortgage carries out more than double its five-year share buyback average in 2024 A French luxury design house and manufacturer established in 1837, Hermès is renowned for...
To continue reading this article...
Join Investment Week for free
- Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the investment industry, including the Sustainable Hub covering fund news from the ESG space
- Get ahead of regulatory and technological changes affecting fund management
- Important and breaking news stories selected by the editors delivered straight to your inbox each day
- Weekly members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from leading industry experts
- Be the first to hear about our extensive events schedule and awards programmes