Fair Oaks Capital launches first European-domiciled CLO ETF in the UK

London-based specialist corporate credit manager Fair Oaks Capital has listed its first European AAA-rated collateralised loan obligations (COL) ETF on the London Stock Exchange.

The Fair Oaks AAA CLO ETF (FAAA) targets European institutional and informed investors, offering access to AAA-rated, floating-rate CLO notes. The strategy is managed by a team of six professionals led by co-founders and partners of the firm Miguel Ramos Fuentenebro and Roger Coyle, with help coming from the wider Fair Oaks credit team. Deep Dive: US move to T+1 for ETFs will require 'synchronisation' from foreign markets FAAA is a long-only strategy with no leverage and is classified as Article 8 under the EU's Sustainable Finance Disclosure Regulation. It will run with a total...

