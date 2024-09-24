NewRiver REIT tables £147m offer for Capital & Regional

On the last day before the offer period commenced (22 May 2024), the proposal made by NewRiver valued Capital & Regional at 62.5p per share, a figure that represents a 21% premium to the company's closing share price on that date (51.5p). NewRiver's offer additionally represents an 18% premium to the half year average price of 53p per share. Today's news comes after NewRiver raised £50.2m from investors as it prepared to take over the UK shopping centre landlord. NewRiver REIT raises £50m to make possible takeover bid for Capital & Regional Under the terms of the latest deal,...