Supermarket Income REIT managers buy £400,000 worth of shares in a week

Steve Windsor and Ben Green

Sorin-Andrei Dojan
clock • 1 min read

Managers at Supermarket Income REIT’s (SUPR) investment adviser Atrato Capital have stepped up efforts to buy the trust's shares, with the total value of purchases last week reaching £400,000.

Tilford Holdings, a company held by Atrato Group principal and co-founder Steve Windsor, bought 266,453 shares in Supermarket Income REIT on Friday (20 September) at a price of £0.75 per share, with the total expenditure reaching almost £200,000. The move came shortly after Ben Green, lead fund manager of SUPR, completed another acquisition of 263,255 shares on Wednesday (18 September) at prices ranging from £0.75 to £0.76 per share, with the total value of the purchase of just over £200,000. CIO of Supermarket Income REIT investment adviser steps down After the two purchases, Stev...

To continue reading this article...

Join Investment Week for free

  • Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the investment industry, including the Sustainable Hub covering fund news from the ESG space
  • Get ahead of regulatory and technological changes affecting fund management
  • Important and breaking news stories selected by the editors delivered straight to your inbox each day
  • Weekly members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from leading industry experts
  • Be the first to hear about our extensive events schedule and awards programmes

Join now

 

Already an Investment Week
member?

Login

Sorin-Andrei Dojan
Author spotlight

Sorin-Andrei Dojan

View profile
More from Sorin-Andrei Dojan

Rachel Reeves pledges 'no austerity' but warns of 'tough decisions' ahead

Fidelity International fund manager Himsworth departs after almost a decade

Trustpilot