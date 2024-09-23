Supermarket Income REIT managers buy £400,000 worth of shares in a week

Tilford Holdings, a company held by Atrato Group principal and co-founder Steve Windsor, bought 266,453 shares in Supermarket Income REIT on Friday (20 September) at a price of £0.75 per share, with the total expenditure reaching almost £200,000. The move came shortly after Ben Green, lead fund manager of SUPR, completed another acquisition of 263,255 shares on Wednesday (18 September) at prices ranging from £0.75 to £0.76 per share, with the total value of the purchase of just over £200,000. CIO of Supermarket Income REIT investment adviser steps down After the two purchases, Stev...