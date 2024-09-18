More than half of asset owners have said they are increasing their resources and headcount to focus on ESG and sustainable investment regulation, as confidence in sustainable investment data grows.
This number reached a peak of 79% in the Americas, as the latest FTSE Russell survey on sustainable investment revealed that increasingly more asset owners have reported that ESG regulations have helped them achieve their sustainable investment ambitions this year. According to the survey, 90% of all asset owners concurred that sustainable investment regulations have helped them to meet their investment goals in 2024, an uptick from 75% the year before. Similarly, 11% of respondents found regulations to act as a barrier to sustainable investment adoption in 2024, down from 29% a yea...
