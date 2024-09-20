Now in their 18th year, these awards are intended to honour fund providers, research & ratings teams, wealth managers, fund selectors, service providers, consultancies and individuals who have a key part to play in the evolution of sustainable investing. We celebrated the winners of the Sustainable Investment Awards at a special ceremony in London on 19 September, attended by judges and guests from across the sector. Katrina Lloyd, editor-in-chief of Investment Week and chair of the judging panel, commented: "Over the past two decades, the Sustainable Investment Awards have continued...