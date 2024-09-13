Global X ETFs Europe launches AI and defence technology ETFs

Aimed at its European base, the launches tap into "two evolving sectors, both of which are becoming increasingly interlinked due to the rapid development of technology", the provider said. The Global X Artificial Intelligence UCITS ETF (AIQU) will enable investors access to companies that will benefit from the "potential growth and rapid commercialisation" of artificial intelligence, Global X ETFs Europe said. According to its research, it is projected that by 2030, AI could potentially contribute $15.7trn to the global economy, a figure nearly on par with the European Union's entire ...