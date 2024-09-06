Following MacDonald-Brown's departure, her responsibilities have been assumed by the firm's pan-European equity team. It is not yet clear who her replacement as head of European blend equities will be. A spokesperson said the £40m Schroder European (ex-UK) Sustainable Equity and £118m Schroder ISF European Sustainable Equity strategies will be managed by Arianna Fox, who was recently promoted to fund manager after nine years at the firm. Schroders Personal Wealth delays platform launch until 2025 MacDonald-Brown also managed the £49.6m Schroder European Alpha Plus alongside Marti...