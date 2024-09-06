Schroders portfolio manager departs after 13 years

Head of European blend equities

Sorin-Andrei Dojan
clock • 1 min read

Schroders fund manager and head of European blend equities Nicholette MacDonald-Brown left the asset manager in August to pursue another opportunity.

Following MacDonald-Brown's departure, her responsibilities have been assumed by the firm's pan-European equity team. It is not yet clear who her replacement as head of European blend equities will be.  A spokesperson said the £40m Schroder European (ex-UK) Sustainable Equity and £118m Schroder ISF European Sustainable Equity strategies will be managed by Arianna Fox, who was recently promoted to fund manager after nine years at the firm.  Schroders Personal Wealth delays platform launch until 2025 MacDonald-Brown also managed the £49.6m Schroder European Alpha Plus alongside Marti...

06 September 2024
