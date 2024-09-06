Ex-Waverton duo's boutique hires investment manager from Ruffer

Ed Roe joins

Linus Uhlig
clock • 1 min read

Ptarmigan Capital, an investment boutique founded by former Waverton duo Doug Barnett and Charlie Jones, has appointed Ed Roe as a senior portfolio manager.

Having briefly encountered Barnett and Jones during a three-month internship at Waverton, Roe has joined the firm after seven years at Ruffer, where he was most recently an investment manager.  Investment Week understands Roe will dedicate his time to portfolio management, focusing specifically on equity and multi-asset strategies.  Ruffer Investment Management cuts 6% of UK workforce "Delighted to say that after a bit of time off over the summer, today is my first day at Ptarmigan Capital," Roe said in a LinkedIn post earlier this week.  "I am excited to get back into it, build...

To continue reading this article...

Join Investment Week for free

  • Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the investment industry, including the Sustainable Hub covering fund news from the ESG space
  • Get ahead of regulatory and technological changes affecting fund management
  • Important and breaking news stories selected by the editors delivered straight to your inbox each day
  • Weekly members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from leading industry experts
  • Be the first to hear about our extensive events schedule and awards programmes

Join now

 

Already an Investment Week
member?

Login

Linus Uhlig
Author spotlight

Linus Uhlig

Linus Uhlig is a reporter at Investment Week

View profile
More from Linus Uhlig

Nigel Wilson calls for a revival of UK capital markets to attract £1trn of domestic investment

Investors turn away from equities as index trackers record second highest monthly inflows

More on People moves

Schroders portfolio manager departs after 13 years
People moves

Schroders portfolio manager departs after 13 years

Head of European blend equities

Sorin-Andrei Dojan
Sorin-Andrei Dojan
clock 06 September 2024 • 1 min read
abrdn reshuffles fixed income team as global head Craig MacDonald exits after two decades
People moves

abrdn reshuffles fixed income team as global head Craig MacDonald exits after two decades

To pursue postgraduate degree

Eve Maddock-Jones
Eve Maddock-Jones
clock 06 September 2024 • 2 min read
Tabula IM hires ex-Jupiter manager Rhys Petheram for CIO role
People moves

Tabula IM hires ex-Jupiter manager Rhys Petheram for CIO role

Following Janus Henderson acquisition

Linus Uhlig
Linus Uhlig
clock 05 September 2024 • 2 min read
Trustpilot