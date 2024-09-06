Ex-Waverton duo's boutique hires investment manager from Ruffer

Ptarmigan Capital, an investment boutique founded by former Waverton duo Doug Barnett and Charlie Jones, has appointed Ed Roe as a senior portfolio manager.
Having briefly encountered Barnett and Jones during a three-month internship at Waverton, Roe has joined the firm after seven years at Ruffer, where he was most recently an investment manager. Investment Week understands Roe will dedicate his time to portfolio management, focusing specifically on equity and multi-asset strategies. Ruffer Investment Management cuts 6% of UK workforce "Delighted to say that after a bit of time off over the summer, today is my first day at Ptarmigan Capital," Roe said in a LinkedIn post earlier this week. "I am excited to get back into it, build...
