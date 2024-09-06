Triple Point Energy Transition eyes special dividend as part of managed wind-down

Triple Point Energy Transition (TENT) is set to pay shareholders a special dividend of around 25p per share following a series of asset sales as part of its managed wind-down.
In a stock exchange notice today (6 September), the board said total amount distributed to investors so far is set to reach £25m, equivalent to around 29% of the trust's net asset value as at 31 March. The dividend will be paid on or around 4 October to shareholders present on the shareholder register by 20 September, with the ex-dividend date set on the day before, on 19 September. Triple Point Energy Transition proposes orderly wind-up In December, the board recommended an orderly wind-up after external macroeconomic challenges, coupled with sub-optimal liquidity, had led TENT's ...
