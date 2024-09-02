Rathbones appoints former Evelyn Partners marketing boss as chief client officer

Rathbones has hired Evelyn Partners’ former group chief marketing officer Simonetta Rigo as chief client officer.
Rigo will lead client and adviser proposition development, marketing and client experience at the firm once her appointment is given regulatory approval. She joined Rathbones from Evelyn Partners, where she spearheaded Evelyn's post-merger rebrand from Tilney Smith & Williamson and led on product, brand and marketing strategies. Rathbones AM hires LGIM's James Crossley as head of distribution Having begun her career at consulting heavyweight McKinsey & Company, Rigo has since worked for multiple names including American Express, Western Union, Tesco Bank and Bupa Global, and has ...
