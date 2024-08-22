JP Morgan Asia Growth & Income names additional co-manager

Joins Robert Lloyd and Ayaz Ebrahim

Sorin-Andrei Dojan
clock • 1 min read

The board of JP Morgan Asia Growth & Income (JAGI) trust has appointed Pauline Ng as an additional portfolio manager on the vehicle’s portfolio.

In a London Stock Exchange notice on Wednesday (21 August), the board said Ng will work alongside veterans Robert Lloyd and Ayaz Ebrahim, who have been managing the trust for six and eight years, respectively. Based in Singapore, Ng joined JP Morgan Asset Management's branch there in 2005. Her expertise lies in equities from the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) and is head of ASEAN equities within the emerging markets and Asia Pacific equities team. JP Morgan's Austin Forey: Lessons learned and future insights from after thirty years of emerging markets In addition, s...

To continue reading this article...

Join Investment Week for free

  • Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the investment industry, including the Sustainable Hub covering fund news from the ESG space
  • Get ahead of regulatory and technological changes affecting fund management
  • Important and breaking news stories selected by the editors delivered straight to your inbox each day
  • Weekly members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from leading industry experts
  • Be the first to hear about our extensive events schedule and awards programmes

Join now

 

Already an Investment Week
member?

Login

Sorin-Andrei Dojan
Author spotlight

Sorin-Andrei Dojan

View profile
More from Sorin-Andrei Dojan

Fed minutes show most officials leaned toward a September rate cut

Temple Bar beats benchmark in first half of 2024 as key portfolio holdings shine

More on People moves

Quilter Investors hires Alex Daniels as manager research analyst
People moves

Quilter Investors hires Alex Daniels as manager research analyst

Joins from Bordier UK

Cristian Angeloni
Cristian Angeloni
clock 16 August 2024 • 1 min read
JP Morgan Asset Management promotes Travis Spence to head of global ETFs
People moves

JP Morgan Asset Management promotes Travis Spence to head of global ETFs

Alongside distribution responsibilities

Cristian Angeloni
Cristian Angeloni
clock 16 August 2024 • 1 min read
Former AFH investment research head joins abrdn as investment manager
People moves

Former AFH investment research head joins abrdn as investment manager

Benjamin Benson joins

Linus Uhlig
Linus Uhlig
clock 15 August 2024 • 1 min read
Trustpilot