JP Morgan Asia Growth & Income names additional co-manager

The board of JP Morgan Asia Growth & Income (JAGI) trust has appointed Pauline Ng as an additional portfolio manager on the vehicle’s portfolio.
In a London Stock Exchange notice on Wednesday (21 August), the board said Ng will work alongside veterans Robert Lloyd and Ayaz Ebrahim, who have been managing the trust for six and eight years, respectively. Based in Singapore, Ng joined JP Morgan Asset Management's branch there in 2005. Her expertise lies in equities from the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) and is head of ASEAN equities within the emerging markets and Asia Pacific equities team. JP Morgan's Austin Forey: Lessons learned and future insights from after thirty years of emerging markets In addition, s...
