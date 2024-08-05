Hargreaves Lansdown takeover offer deadline extended for a third time

According to a London Stock Exchange notice today (5 August), Hargreaves said that discussions with the consortium "remain ongoing". Hargreaves Lansdown £5.4bn takeover offer deadline extended for the second time As a result, the platform group has been granted a "short" four-day extension from the Panel on Takeovers and Mergers on the PUSU deadline, which was supposed to be today. The private equity consortium, led by CVC Capital Partners, now has until 5pm BST on 9 August to either announce a firm intention to make an offer for Hargreaves Lansdown, or declare it is not interested...