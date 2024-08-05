Hargreaves Lansdown takeover offer deadline extended for a third time

Hargreaves Lansdown has pushed back the deadline for a potential £5.4bn takeover bid to be made by a private equity consortium for a third time.
According to a London Stock Exchange notice today (5 August), Hargreaves said that discussions with the consortium "remain ongoing". Hargreaves Lansdown £5.4bn takeover offer deadline extended for the second time As a result, the platform group has been granted a "short" four-day extension from the Panel on Takeovers and Mergers on the PUSU deadline, which was supposed to be today. The private equity consortium, led by CVC Capital Partners, now has until 5pm BST on 9 August to either announce a firm intention to make an offer for Hargreaves Lansdown, or declare it is not interested...
To continue reading this article...
Join Investment Week for free
- Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the investment industry, including the Sustainable Hub covering fund news from the ESG space
- Get ahead of regulatory and technological changes affecting fund management
- Important and breaking news stories selected by the editors delivered straight to your inbox each day
- Weekly members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from leading industry experts
- Be the first to hear about our extensive events schedule and awards programmes