Digital 9 Infrastructure reconfigures board after AGM disorder

Digital 9 Infrastructure (DGI9) has rectified its temporary board setup after senior exits from the company threw its 2024 annual general meeting into chaos.
On 13 June, shareholders voted to remove Aaron Le Cornu as director at the meeting, the day after fellow board member Gailina Liew withdrew her re-election bid. This left the recently appointed chair Eric Sanderson as the sole director on the board, putting the trust in breach of Jersey regulations for not meeting the minimum number of directors. The same day Liew stepped down from the trust, DG9 had moved to promote Andrew Zychowski as a non-executive director. Digital 9 Infrastructure appoints chair to oversee managed wind-down However, they were unable to make this official a...
To continue reading this article...
Join Investment Week for free
- Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the investment industry, including the Sustainable Hub covering fund news from the ESG space
- Get ahead of regulatory and technological changes affecting fund management
- Important and breaking news stories selected by the editors delivered straight to your inbox each day
- Weekly members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from leading industry experts
- Be the first to hear about our extensive events schedule and awards programmes