Rathbones' Greenbank appoints David Cox to replace retiring co-founder John David

Rathbones’ Greenbank has appointed David Cox as its new head after John David announced he will retire later this year.
Cox will take over David's role, who has lead the unit for the past 15 years and was one of its co-founders at its launch in 2004. Cox joined Greenbank in 2023 as head of investments, bringing with him over 20 years of experience in financial services. EdenTree hires Rathbones' Lauren Smith as associate fund manager Prior to joining Greenbank, he was deputy CIO at Brunel Pension Partnership between 2018 and 2023, where he spearheaded the setup and management of public market investments and strategies. Before that, he worked for various companies, including Fidelity Internationa...
