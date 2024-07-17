King's Speech lays out more powers for the Office for Budget Responsibility

In today's (17 July) King's Speech, Labour confirmed the introduction of 40 bills as part of the government's agenda, including extending powers for the Office for Budget Responsibility (OBR).
Speaking at the State Opening of Parliament, King Charles III set out new legal powers for the OBR, one of 15 measures targeting 'economic stability and growth'. The move to further the OBR's responsibilities came on the back of Prime Minister Keir Starmer's ambition to restore the powers of the UK's fiscal watchdog, which were severely dented by former Conservative prime minister Liz Truss when she went ahead with her Mini Budget plans without consulting the OBR. Paul Diggle, chief economist at abrdn, said the reforms "will not make a practical difference to how the Labour governme...
To continue reading this article...
Join Investment Week for free
- Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the investment industry, including the Sustainable Hub covering fund news from the ESG space
- Get ahead of regulatory and technological changes affecting fund management
- Important and breaking news stories selected by the editors delivered straight to your inbox each day
- Weekly members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from leading industry experts
- Be the first to hear about our extensive events schedule and awards programmes