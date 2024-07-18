Partner Insight: Interview with Apollo's Eric Hanno

Drivers for private markets

clock • 1 min read

Following Investment Week's Private Markets Summit, Eric Hanno, co-head of Apollo Aligned Alternatives, shares his views on the key drivers in the market that make private investments attractive today.

He discusses the most compelling asset classes in the current environment and what investors should target.   In particular, Hanno explains why a focus on assets that can generate cash flows is important and also shares his advice for clients concerned about rising volatility, who may be tempted to sit on the sidelines.  Click here to find out more about Apollo 

To continue reading this article...

Join Investment Week for free

  • Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the investment industry, including the Sustainable Hub covering fund news from the ESG space
  • Get ahead of regulatory and technological changes affecting fund management
  • Important and breaking news stories selected by the editors delivered straight to your inbox each day
  • Weekly members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from leading industry experts
  • Be the first to hear about our extensive events schedule and awards programmes

Join now

 

Already an Investment Week
member?

Login

More on Alternatives

Partner Insight: Interview with Apollo's Eric Hanno
Alternatives

Partner Insight: Interview with Apollo's Eric Hanno

Drivers for private markets

Investment Week
clock 18 July 2024 • 1 min read
Deep Dive: Private credit growth set to continue despite headwinds as retail investors join in
Alternatives

Deep Dive: Private credit growth set to continue despite headwinds as retail investors join in

Lower returns on the horizon

Valeria Martinez
Valeria Martinez
clock 12 July 2024 • 5 min read
Wealth managers eye greater allocation to private markets but regulation remains a hurdle
Alternatives

Wealth managers eye greater allocation to private markets but regulation remains a hurdle

Carne Group survey

Cristian Angeloni
Cristian Angeloni
clock 02 July 2024 • 2 min read
Trustpilot