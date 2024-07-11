UK equity funds suffer highest monthly outflow on record

Amid 'stabilising' investor confidence

clock • 1 min read

Investors pulled a record £1.8bn out of UK-focused equity funds in May, according to data from the Investment Association.

The May outflows marked a trend of investors fleeing the UK equity market over the past couple of years, with £13.6bn withdrawn last year and £12bn in 2022, and marked the highest outflows ever recorded.  Flows into global equity marked a significant contrast to UK equities, evidenced by £434m of inflows making it the top selling IA equity sector. UK economy beats expectation as it grows by 0.4% in May The IA attributed the "diversification of portfolios" to the growing outflows from UK equity funds. "Investors and their advisers continue to reallocate outside of the UK, with stron...

To continue reading this article...

Join Investment Week for free

  • Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the investment industry, including the Sustainable Hub covering fund news from the ESG space
  • Get ahead of regulatory and technological changes affecting fund management
  • Important and breaking news stories selected by the editors delivered straight to your inbox each day
  • Weekly members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from leading industry experts
  • Be the first to hear about our extensive events schedule and awards programmes

Join now

 

Already an Investment Week
member?

Login

Author spotlight

Linus Uhlig

Linus Uhlig is reporter at Investment Week

View profile
More from Linus Uhlig

Premier Miton embarks on Managed Portfolio Service venture

GQG Partners appoints Jonathan Miller as client portfolio manager

More on UK

UK equity funds suffer highest monthly outflow on record
UK

UK equity funds suffer highest monthly outflow on record

Amid 'stabilising' investor confidence

Linus Uhlig
clock 11 July 2024 • 1 min read
Quilter calls for simplification as Labour backs GB ISA proposals
UK

Quilter calls for simplification as Labour backs GB ISA proposals

‘Drastic improvement’

Cristian Angeloni
Cristian Angeloni
clock 28 May 2024 • 2 min read
Cooling UK labour market keeps hope of summer rate cuts alive
UK

Cooling UK labour market keeps hope of summer rate cuts alive

Wages remain strong

Eve Maddock-Jones
Eve Maddock-Jones
clock 14 May 2024 • 2 min read
Trustpilot