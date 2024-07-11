UK equity funds suffer highest monthly outflow on record

The May outflows marked a trend of investors fleeing the UK equity market over the past couple of years, with £13.6bn withdrawn last year and £12bn in 2022, and marked the highest outflows ever recorded. Flows into global equity marked a significant contrast to UK equities, evidenced by £434m of inflows making it the top selling IA equity sector. UK economy beats expectation as it grows by 0.4% in May The IA attributed the "diversification of portfolios" to the growing outflows from UK equity funds. "Investors and their advisers continue to reallocate outside of the UK, with stron...