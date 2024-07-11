BoE chief economist Huw Pill dents hopes for a rate cut due to 'persistent' inflation

A case of 'when rather than if'

clock • 2 min read

The Bank of England’s chief economist Huw Pill has dashed hopes for an August rate cut, pointing to “an uncomfortable strength" in underlying inflation dynamics.

Pill highlighted the stickiness of services inflation and continued wage growth as the key drivers of these inflationary winds. In a speech at Asia House in London on Wednesday (10 July), the chief economist admitted that the UK central bank had made "substantial progress" in its attempts to reduce inflation. Following inflation reaching the BoE's official target of 2% in May, Pill added an interest rate cut is still a question of "when rather than if" for the Monetary Policy Committee. BoE's Jonathan Haskel argues for rates hold amid 'tight and impaired' labour market However, ...

To continue reading this article...

Join Investment Week for free

  • Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the investment industry, including the Sustainable Hub covering fund news from the ESG space
  • Get ahead of regulatory and technological changes affecting fund management
  • Important and breaking news stories selected by the editors delivered straight to your inbox each day
  • Weekly members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from leading industry experts
  • Be the first to hear about our extensive events schedule and awards programmes

Join now

 

Already an Investment Week
member?

Login

Author spotlight

Linus Uhlig

Linus Uhlig is reporter at Investment Week

View profile
More from Linus Uhlig

Premier Miton embarks on Managed Portfolio Service venture

GQG Partners appoints Jonathan Miller as client portfolio manager

More on UK

Square Mile's David Holder: Why now might be the time to invest in UK equities
UK

Square Mile's David Holder: Why now might be the time to invest in UK equities

'A re-rating could be on the cards'

David Holder
clock 11 July 2024 • 3 min read
BoE chief economist Huw Pill dents hopes for a rate cut due to 'persistent' inflation
UK

BoE chief economist Huw Pill dents hopes for a rate cut due to 'persistent' inflation

A case of 'when rather than if'

Linus Uhlig
clock 11 July 2024 • 2 min read
UK economy beats expectation as it grows by 0.4% in May
UK

UK economy beats expectation as it grows by 0.4% in May

Boost for new Labour government

Linus Uhlig
clock 11 July 2024 • 2 min read
Trustpilot