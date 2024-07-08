Asset servicers and ETF issuers name product complexity and T+1 settlement as main challenges

Around 40% of asset servicers and 38% of ETF issuers see product complexity and T+1 settlements, respectively, as their biggest challenges in the ETF field.
According to a survey conducted by Calastone and ETF Stream, asset servicers are increasingly aware of the growing complexity of ETF products, with 40% of respondents arguing this will need further improvements in primary market servicing and technology. On the ETF issuers side, 38% of those polled highlighted the move to T+1 settlements as the biggest challenge on the ETF primary market servicing. Calastone: UK investors shun stocks despite global rally Around 44% of those surveyed said they do not believe asset servicers can meet the challenges taking into account the current sta...
