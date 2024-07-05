Labour's Keir Starmer hails victory as he becomes Britain's prime minister

Speaking for the first time in front of 10 Downing Street on Friday (5 July), Starmer said the UK has voted "decisively for change and for national renewal", and that he will govern "country first, party second". He said he is ready to rebuild the UK's "infrastructure of opportunity … brick by brick", but caveated it will "take some time" before any change will become visible. Rishi Sunak resigns as prime minister ahead of stepping down as Conservative Party leader "When the gap between the sacrifices made by people and the service they receive from politicians grows this big, it l...