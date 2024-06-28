Harbor Capital Advisors teams up with HANetf to enter the European ETF market

Harbor Capital Advisors has partnered with HANetf to launch a UCITS ETF in Europe.
The newly announced UCITS ETF will focus on healthcare and will be launched using HANetf's full-service white-label platform. As of 31 March, Harbor Capital had $56.8bn in assets under management. Speaking about the decision to partner with HANetf, Charlie McCain, CEO of Harbor Capital, said the Europe is the second largest regional ETF market in the world, with 16% of global ETF AUM. HANetf and EMQQ upgrade Emerging Markets Internet ETF to Article 8 "Working with HANetf provides us with a simple solution to bring our investment capabilities and brand into the European market – ...
