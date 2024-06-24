Active ETF AUM hits record $889bn in May

$27.5bn net inflows

clock • 1 min read

Actively managed global ETFs reached $889bn assets under management in May 2024, setting a new record.

According to ETFGI's monthly report, active ETFs gathered net inflows of $27.5bn in May alone, bringing the total value since January to $125.1bn globally. Debunking the passive myth: active engagement in ETFs At the end of May, there were 2,612 active ETFs with a total of 3,246 listings globally and $889bn worth of assets. In addition, there were 449 providers listed on 37 exchanges in 29 countries. Net inflows for active equity-focused ETFs reached $16.3bn in May, bringing the year-to-date total to $74.3bn, surpassing the $41bn reached in 2023 overall. Meanwhile, actively mana...

To continue reading this article...

Join Investment Week for free

  • Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the investment industry, including the Sustainable Hub covering fund news from the ESG space
  • Get ahead of regulatory and technological changes affecting fund management
  • Important and breaking news stories selected by the editors delivered straight to your inbox each day
  • Weekly members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from leading industry experts
  • Be the first to hear about our extensive events schedule and awards programmes

Join now

 

Already an Investment Week
member?

Login

Author spotlight

Sorin-Andrei Dojan

View profile
More from Sorin-Andrei Dojan

Asset managers prioritise investment in data management infrastructure in AUM growth drive

TILLIT removes five funds from recommended list following manager exits

More on ETFs

Active ETF AUM hits record $889bn in May
ETFs

Active ETF AUM hits record $889bn in May

$27.5bn net inflows

Sorin-Andrei Dojan
clock 24 June 2024 • 1 min read
HANetf and EMQQ upgrade Emerging Markets Internet ETF to Article 8
ETFs

HANetf and EMQQ upgrade Emerging Markets Internet ETF to Article 8

Chinese equities capped at 45%

Sorin-Andrei Dojan
clock 21 June 2024 • 1 min read
BlackRock launches five climate-focused iShares ETFs
ETFs

BlackRock launches five climate-focused iShares ETFs

Five new products

Linus Uhlig
clock 13 June 2024 • 2 min read
Trustpilot