Active ETF AUM hits record $889bn in May

Actively managed global ETFs reached $889bn assets under management in May 2024, setting a new record.
According to ETFGI's monthly report, active ETFs gathered net inflows of $27.5bn in May alone, bringing the total value since January to $125.1bn globally. Debunking the passive myth: active engagement in ETFs At the end of May, there were 2,612 active ETFs with a total of 3,246 listings globally and $889bn worth of assets. In addition, there were 449 providers listed on 37 exchanges in 29 countries. Net inflows for active equity-focused ETFs reached $16.3bn in May, bringing the year-to-date total to $74.3bn, surpassing the $41bn reached in 2023 overall. Meanwhile, actively mana...
