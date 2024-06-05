Around 86% of Home REIT properties inspected as valuation review continues

Back in March, AEW's CEO told Investment Week it that it was "halfway through" Home REIT's stabilisation phase. AEW was brought in May 2023 and immediately began a full review of Home REIT's assets to help inform the portfolios longer-term strategy, which included the offloading of several properties in the subsequent months. Home REIT tenant Noble Tree Foundation enters into administration This continued last month with Home REIT selling 149 properties, valued at around £13.8m collectively. In its monthly update, the trust detailed that it had collected just 7% of the rents owe...