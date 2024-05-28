HSBC AM launches ETF share classes for $12bn fixed income passive fund

The firm said the move to list its largest passive fixed income fund is part of plans to meet client demand and give them access to both listed and unlisted share classes. The Global Aggregate Bond UCITS ETF manages over $12bn in assets and will be listed in Italy, Switzerland and the UK. The new listing came after HSBC AM changed the name of its four fixed income index funds to UCITS ETFs in April ahead of the launch of its ETF share classes. HSBC AM multi-asset fund manager and World Selection head Kate Morrissey exits Following the listings, HSBC's total ETF AUM is expected to r...