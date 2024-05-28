HSBC AM launches ETF share classes for $12bn fixed income passive fund

HSBC Asset Management has listed new ETF share classes for its flagship fixed income passive fund, which manages over $12bn of assets.
The firm said the move to list its largest passive fixed income fund is part of plans to meet client demand and give them access to both listed and unlisted share classes. The Global Aggregate Bond UCITS ETF manages over $12bn in assets and will be listed in Italy, Switzerland and the UK. The new listing came after HSBC AM changed the name of its four fixed income index funds to UCITS ETFs in April ahead of the launch of its ETF share classes. HSBC AM multi-asset fund manager and World Selection head Kate Morrissey exits Following the listings, HSBC's total ETF AUM is expected to r...
To continue reading this article...
Join Investment Week for free
- Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the investment industry, including the Sustainable Hub covering fund news from the ESG space
- Get ahead of regulatory and technological changes affecting fund management
- Important and breaking news stories selected by the editors delivered straight to your inbox each day
- Weekly members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from leading industry experts
- Be the first to hear about our extensive events schedule and awards programmes