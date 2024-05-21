AllianceBernstein hires investment grade credit manager from BlackRock

Souheir Asba joins

1 min read

AllianceBernstein has appointed Souheir Asba as investment grade credit portfolio manager to oversee the firm’s Euro Investment Grade and Global Investment Grade credit vehicles.

Tiffanie Wong, AB's director of global and US investment grade credit, welcomed Asba to the team, adding her nomination brings "further breadth and depth to our capabilities". Asba brings more than 12 years' experience in global fixed income, sustainability and credit strategies to AB. Prior to joining the firm, she was a portfolio manager as part of BlackRock's global investment grade credit team, working with both retail and institutional clients, and covering the global sustainable accounts. AllianceBernstein launches two growth equity strategies Before that, Asba held roles as ...

