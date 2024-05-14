Pridham Report: BlackRock retail sales dominance continues into first quarter

Blackrock stood on top, with £10.1bn and £3.9bn worth of gross and net retail sales, respectively. For the first time since the final quarter of 2020, gross retail flows into its open-ended investment funds passed the £10bn mark. Legal & General Investment Management (LGIM) came second at £6.3bn in new gross business, followed by HSBC Asset Management, which recorded £4.5bn in gross retail sales. However, when counting net sales, HSBC overtook LGIM by roughly £600m, hitting £1.7bn as opposed to the latter's £1.1bn. Royal London Asset Management, Rathbones, Hargreaves Lansdown, and Art...