Aquila Energy Efficiency shareholders oversubscribe £17.5m tender offer

Around 90% of shares tendered

Cristian Angeloni
clock • 1 min read

Shareholders in the Aquila Energy Efficiency trust (AEET) have significantly oversubscribed the trust's tender offer, with 90% of shares tendered.

In a tender offer launched on 19 April, AEET proposed to purchase 18.6% of its issued share capital, representing around 18.6 million shares at a set price of 94.28 pence, a total of £17.5m. The trust said in a stock exchange notice on Monday (13 May) that the tender was significantly oversubscribed as 90.2 million shares were validly tendered, representing around 90% of AEET's share capital. Number of investment trust share buybacks hits record high but effectiveness called into question Shareholders who tendered a percentage greater than their basic entitlement (18.6%), will have...

