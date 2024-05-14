Aquila Energy Efficiency shareholders oversubscribe £17.5m tender offer

In a tender offer launched on 19 April, AEET proposed to purchase 18.6% of its issued share capital, representing around 18.6 million shares at a set price of 94.28 pence, a total of £17.5m. The trust said in a stock exchange notice on Monday (13 May) that the tender was significantly oversubscribed as 90.2 million shares were validly tendered, representing around 90% of AEET's share capital. Number of investment trust share buybacks hits record high but effectiveness called into question Shareholders who tendered a percentage greater than their basic entitlement (18.6%), will have...