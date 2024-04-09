Fidelity Investments imposes fee penalty on ETF investors for non-compliant issuers

Nine providers could be affected

clock • 1 min read

Fidelity Investments will impose a fee of up to $100 on ETFs issued by firms who have not agreed to make “support payments” to the firm, effective from 3 June.

Simplify Asset Management, AXS Investments, Day Hagan Asset Management, Sterling Capital Management, Cambiar Investors, Regents Park Funds, Rayliant, Adaptive Asset Management and Running Oak Capital are the nine firms whose ETFs could be affected by the charges. The list will be updated and could change before the plan goes into force. BlackRock launches two active iShares ETFs in Europe Investment Week understands that it is the ETF issuers' decision to pass the fee on to the end investor. The "support payments" the US fund giant is requesting are 15% of total fund revenue. The f...

Author spotlight

Damisola Sulaiman

Reporter at Investment Week

View profile
Trustpilot