JP Morgan American portfolio manager retires after 44 years

Jonathan Simon

clock • 2 min read

JP Morgan American investment trust’s portfolio manager Jonathan Simon is set to retire in early 2025, after 44 years with the company.

His retirement was revealed one month after ex-co-manager Timothy Parton departed the firm. Simon has managed the fund since 2019 and has been with the firm since 1980. The firm said he will continue his existing responsibilities until his retirement and an announcement will be made regarding his successor "in due course". Gavin Trodd, analyst at Numis, said the news of Simon's retirement is "unsurprising" considering how long he has been in the industry. JPMAM's Simon Elliott and Albion Capital's Will Fraser-Allen join AIC board When Simon joined the trust's management team in ...

Damisola Sulaiman

Reporter at Investment Week

