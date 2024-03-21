JP Morgan American portfolio manager retires after 44 years

His retirement was revealed one month after ex-co-manager Timothy Parton departed the firm. Simon has managed the fund since 2019 and has been with the firm since 1980. The firm said he will continue his existing responsibilities until his retirement and an announcement will be made regarding his successor "in due course". Gavin Trodd, analyst at Numis, said the news of Simon's retirement is "unsurprising" considering how long he has been in the industry. JPMAM's Simon Elliott and Albion Capital's Will Fraser-Allen join AIC board When Simon joined the trust's management team in ...