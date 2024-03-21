JP Morgan American portfolio manager retires after 44 years

JP Morgan American investment trust’s portfolio manager Jonathan Simon is set to retire in early 2025, after 44 years with the company.
His retirement was revealed one month after ex-co-manager Timothy Parton departed the firm. Simon has managed the fund since 2019 and has been with the firm since 1980. The firm said he will continue his existing responsibilities until his retirement and an announcement will be made regarding his successor "in due course". Gavin Trodd, analyst at Numis, said the news of Simon's retirement is "unsurprising" considering how long he has been in the industry. JPMAM's Simon Elliott and Albion Capital's Will Fraser-Allen join AIC board When Simon joined the trust's management team in ...
To continue reading this article...
Join Investment Week for free
- Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the investment industry, including the Sustainable Hub covering fund news from the ESG space
- Get ahead of regulatory and technological changes affecting fund management
- Important and breaking news stories selected by the editors delivered straight to your inbox each day
- Weekly members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from leading industry experts
- Be the first to hear about our extensive events schedule and awards programmes