Value of London-listed ETFs surpasses £1trn for the first time

Total net flows for the month were £6.43bn, with total ETF assets growing by £38bn. Dewi John, head of UK and Ireland research at LSEG Lipper, explained this jump was due to a "combination of inflows and market moves". Sustainable ETFs subject to SDR but unable to benefit from labelling regime February's results were "barely half" of the total flows seen the previous month, John said, but caveated that January "exceeded the highest monthly inflows for 2023", setting a high watermark for the following period. Equities dominated throughout the month in terms of both net inflows an...