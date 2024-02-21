Global X ETFs hires CEO from Goldman Sachs AM after senior executive exodus

Global X ETFs has appointed Ryan O’Connor as its new chief executive officer, following a senior management exodus at the firm.
Effective from 8 April, O'Connor will be responsible for driving the firm's strategy, "reinvigorating" its product suit and leading the team into a "new, growth-focused era". Prior to joining Global X, he was global head of ETF product at Goldman Sachs Asset Management. He was originally hired by the firm in 2017 to build its US fund strategist model portfolio business. Global X ETFs CIO to exit amid senior management exodus O'Connor also spent over a decade at State Street Global Advisors, where he led product and capital markets teams for the SPDR ETF franchise. Hyeon-Joo Park...
