Global X ETFs hires CEO from Goldman Sachs AM after senior executive exodus

Ryan O' Connor joins

clock • 2 min read

Global X ETFs has appointed Ryan O’Connor as its new chief executive officer, following a senior management exodus at the firm.

Effective from 8 April, O'Connor will be responsible for driving the firm's strategy, "reinvigorating" its product suit and leading the team into a "new, growth-focused era". Prior to joining Global X, he was global head of ETF product at Goldman Sachs Asset Management. He was originally hired by the firm in 2017 to build its US fund strategist model portfolio business. Global X ETFs CIO to exit amid senior management exodus O'Connor also spent over a decade at State Street Global Advisors, where he led product and capital markets teams for the SPDR ETF franchise. Hyeon-Joo Park...

To continue reading this article...

Join Investment Week for free

  • Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the investment industry, including the Sustainable Hub covering fund news from the ESG space
  • Get ahead of regulatory and technological changes affecting fund management
  • Important and breaking news stories selected by the editors delivered straight to your inbox each day
  • Weekly members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from leading industry experts
  • Be the first to hear about our extensive events schedule and awards programmes

Join now

 

Already an Investment Week
member?

Login

Author spotlight

Damisola Sulaiman

Reporter at Investment Week

View profile
More from Damisola Sulaiman

JP Morgan Emerging Markets proposes performance-related tender offer

Nick Train UK equity funds downgraded by Morningstar due to 'narrow focus'

More on People moves

Barclays names private bank and wealth management CEO
People moves

Barclays names private bank and wealth management CEO

Part of division and management overhaul

Cristian Angeloni
Cristian Angeloni
clock 20 February 2024 • 2 min read
JP Morgan Private Bank names international fixed income and multi-asset research head
People moves

JP Morgan Private Bank names international fixed income and multi-asset research head

Alejandro Gonzalez promoted

Cristian Angeloni
Cristian Angeloni
clock 16 February 2024 • 1 min read
Janus Henderson taps ex-Fidelity head of APAC equities research for China role
People moves

Janus Henderson taps ex-Fidelity head of APAC equities research for China role

Victoria Mio joins

Cristian Angeloni
Cristian Angeloni
clock 14 February 2024 • 1 min read
Trustpilot