FCA: More than 10,000 'misleading' financial ads withdrawn in 2023

More than 10,000 financial adverts and other promotions were withdrawn or changed in 2023 following intervention from the regulator, an increase of 17%, year-on-year. The FCA also published 2,285 alerts to help prevent consumers from losing their money to scams last year, up from 1,800 in 2022. The regulator has previously highlighted its concern at the rise of influencers, also known as ‘finfluencers', leveraging social media platforms to promote financial products. FCA eyes stringent social media rules in financial promotions crackdown Last year, the watchdog warned that nearl...