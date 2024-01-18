Schroders Greencoat launches semi-liquid energy transition infrastructure fund

Eve Maddock-Jones
The Article 9 fund will focus on renewable energy investment options, which Schroders described as the 'backbone of the energy transition'.
The Article 9 fund will focus on renewable energy investment options, which Schroders described as the 'backbone of the energy transition'.

Schroders Greencoat, the specialist renewables and energy transition infrastructure manager of Schroders Capital, has launched a semi-liquid energy transition infrastructure fund.

The Schroders Capital Semi-Liquid Energy Transition fund is part of the firm's expanding semi-liquid portfolio range, which seeks to combine both private assets and energy transition investment solutions exposure.

The Article 9 fund will invest in illiquid infrastructure assets, with a focus on renewable energy investments, which Schroders described as the "backbone of the energy transition".

It will make investments into large scale wind farms and solar parks, and target other infrastructure that supports the energy transition, such as clean hydrogen, battery storage, district heating, charging infrastructure, power grids and carbon capture sectors.

The fund will strategically deploy capital across diverse technologies and project stages globally with a specific focus on the US and Europe. It aims to provide risk-adjusted returns with a gross return target greater than 10%.

Duncan Hale, portfolio manager at Schroders Greencoat, said: "The energy transition represents one of the largest and most relevant investment themes impacting clients' portfolios and, as a result, it is an exciting and attractive time to be accessing these types of investments.

"This fund highlights our commitment to expanding access to private assets and generating positive returns for our clients through directly allocating to energy transition infrastructure."

