Hipgnosis tables proposal to offer up to £20m to prospective acquisition bidders

Subject to shareholder agreement

Eve Maddock-Jones
2 min read
'The board believes the investment adviser's call option therefore depresses the potential value of the company by limiting certain possible opportunities for shareholder value creation.'
The board of the embattled Hipgnosis Songs Fund has proposed a special resolution, which, if passed, would offer a fee of up to £20m in aggregate to any prospective bidders who approach the board seeking to make an acquisition of the company’s assets on recommendable terms.

This is the latest instalment of the ongoing management saga of the trust founded by manager Merck Mercuriadis, after its continuation vote failed to pass in October.

The unsuccessful vote forced the board to propose a reconstruction, reorganisation or wind-up of the trust within six months, since which it has narrowly avoided a share suspension after its interim results were delayed due to increased tensions between the board and investment adviser as to the valuation of the trust's assets.

In the wake of the continuation vote failing, the board underwent a series of changes, and the reformed management team announced it was focused on conducting a "strategic review" of the trust.

In today's (18 January) regulatory filing, it noted it has engaged with shareholders constituting greater than 60% of issued shares, with the investment adviser's 'call option' emerging as one of the key issues, an agreement that gives the investment adviser the right to purchase the portfolio upon termination of the Investment Advisory Agreement.

Hipgnosis results delay sheds light on frictions between manager and revamped board

According to SONG, shareholders have expressed concern about the call option, which they said "constitutes a material conflict of interest for the investment adviser and acts as a significant deterrent to any third-party potential offerors who might seek to acquire the company or its assets".

"The board believes that the investment adviser's call option therefore depresses the potential value of the company by limiting certain possible opportunities for shareholder value creation," it said.

Robert Naylor, who was appointed SONG chair in November, described the call option as "a structural conflict between the interests of our shareholders and the investment adviser, but also creates a significant deterrent to potential bidders for the company's assets thereby depressing the value of the company".

Hipgnosis Music Limited takes SONG and Mercuriadis to High Court

The up to £20m fee has been proposed as special resolution, offering an alternative for the trust.

The board said: "The proposal will provide significant protection to prospective offerors against their due diligence and acquisition costs, up to a maximum of £20m (in aggregate), to ensure that they are not deterred from seeking to engage with the company regarding a recommendable offer for the company's assets as a result of the terms of the investment adviser's call option."

It added the proposal offers to provide "greater potential opportunities to maximise value for shareholders".

According to the board, several of the company's largest shareholders, holding in aggregate more than 35% of the trust's shares, "have indicated their support for the proposal".

Naylor added he felt the amendments were "essential to try to level the playing field so shareholder value can be maximised".

Eve Maddock-Jones
