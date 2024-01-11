Artemis' Peter Saacke to retire from financial services to retrain as a maths teacher

Manager of Artemis SmartGARP’s fund range Peter Saacke is retiring from the fund management industry to revisit his teacher training with the hopes of becoming a maths teacher.
Saacke has worked at Artemis since 2002, when he joined from Merrill Lynch, initially running the Artemis European Growth strategy before taking on the Global Growth portfolio in 2004. He will step down from his managerial role at the end of June 2024, at which point Raheel Altaf will take over as lead manager of the fund. Altaf has worked alongside Saacke on the SmartGARP range since 2014, and the outgoing lead said he "cannot think of anyone better to assume my fund management responsibilities and look forward to cheering on Raheel and the rest of the team from the side lines after ...
