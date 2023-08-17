ThomasLloyd Energy Impact board argues 'no evidence' accounts will be delivered by deadline

The board added the manager "appears to misunderstand its key role and relationship with the company" if it does not see why material information should be provided to the board.

Responding to the manager's latest statement, the board wrote: "There is no evidence that the investment manager can realistically expect to deliver on its ‘aim' of publishing the 2022 accounts by 30 September 2023."

Uncertainty over the valuation of the RUMS project - a solar park construction project in India - in which 8% of TLEI's portfolio was invested, prevented the audit of the 2022 accounts which led to the trust's temporary suspension.

Since then, a battle has ensued between the parties as, according to the board, the manager was aware a year ago of substantial increases in costs and capital requirements associated with the RUMS project, which meant it would not be commercially viable, but did not inform the board of this fact.

The board has insisted that its own statements from 15 August - in which it revealed d that a whistleblower had suggested the board had been misled by the manager with regards to the RUMS project - were not false.

The board also rebuffed the manager's recent comments, arguing it had ignored a number of key factors:

"[The comments] ignore that the choice facing the company has been to either proceed with a project expected to be significantly value destructive to shareholders or incur liabilities relating to non-completion which could be up to $33.5m. Describing the exposure to the company as ‘theoretical' is misleading.

"Ignore that, whilst project returns may now be ‘increasing', this is from a very low base and the net present value of the RUMS project remains substantially negative according to the paper provided by the investment manager to the board on 25 July 2023.

"Ignore that the board has sanctioned nominal preparatory costs in order to maintain optionality with regard to the way forward whilst the board assesses the investment manager's recommendation to proceed with the project.

"Ignore that, whilst certain information was communicated in the August, November and December 2022 board meetings, the simple fact is that, despite the board's enquiries regarding funding the project in H2 2022, the first time the board was advised that progressing with the project would require a capital injection from the company was in February 2023 (with that figure then significantly increasing again by April 2023), and the first time the investment manager was aware that a substantially increased capital call on SolarArise shareholders would be required was, at the latest, August 2022."

However, the manager "vehemently denies" the board's suggestion that it misled and deliberately withheld information from them.

It continued: "The investment manager should be reminded that it has been given delegated portfolio management responsibilities while the board's role is to provide oversight of these services for, and act in the best interests of, shareholders.

"For the board to discharge its duties, it requires, in a timely manner, all information in the manager's possession that may have a material impact on the company's financial position and prospects, allowing it to comply with its obligations, including its announcement obligations under MAR."

The statement was signed off with another plea to shareholders "in the strongest terms" to vote against the continuation resolution of the trust at its general meeting later this month.