'[We] would not expect publication of allegations of this nature unless and until they have been fully investigated and appropriately corroborated,' the manager said.

Yesterday (15 August), the board of TLEI revealed that new information provided by a whistleblower implied it had been misled by the manager over problems at the RUMS project that led to the trust's share suspension in April this year.

Whistleblower implies ThomasLloyd Energy Impact board was misled by manager

However, in a statement published this morning, the manager, alongside ThomasLloyd Group (TLG) called it "deeply inappropriate" for the board to have published whistleblowing allegations which, by its own admission "it continues to investigate".

"The investment manager confirms that until it saw the TLEI board announcement, it had no knowledge of such allegations. To date, the TLEI Board has not sought to verify the substance of such allegations with the investment manager, who has therefore not had an opportunity to respond to these allegations."

While the manager said it had written privately to the board to request further details on the allegations so that it can respond as appropriate, it insists that it has "no reason to believe the allegations to be true and in fact vehemently denies them".

‘Value-destructive'

The statement also reinforced the manager's prior arguments that the board's actions are "on the basis that they are self-serving and value destructive".

The manager said it "vehemently denies" that it had key information it ought to have disclosed to the board, that misleading information was given to the board, and that the allegations constituted material new information.

It continued: "The investment manager provided, at all times, all relevant and known information on projected costs and capital requirements of the RUMS Project, to the TLEI Board.

"Crucially, shareholders need to be aware that, on the advice of the investment manager, the RUMS Project costs, as of today, have not yet been contracted or committed to. The TLEI board's assertions of exposure are therefore theoretical."

The manager also rebutted a number of the board's announcements and highlighted minutes regarding RUMS from a board meeting in December 2022 which the board had apparently omitted.

It said: "It is most important that TLEI shareholders understand that, contrary to what is set out in the TLEI Board Announcement, the TLEI board knew in November 2022 that an equity injection [to the RUMS project] in an amount of up to $30m might be required, as was presented in writing in the board papers.

"In any event, the investment manager has advised the TLEI Board that, as a consequence of decreasing module prices, the expected equity injection has reduced significantly since November 2022."

Continuation vote

Once again, the manager noted TLEI's recommendation that shareholders should vote against the trust's continuation vote and suggested shareholders should reconsider ahead of the general meetings to be held on 24 August 2023.

It said "for the bright future of TLEI and the opportunity for TLEI shareholder value to return," that they should vote in favour of the resolutions at the requisitioned general meeting.

It also encouraged shareholders to vote in favour of the resolutions at the reconvened June annual general meeting (also to be held on 24 August) and that a new vote will supersede the earlier vote.