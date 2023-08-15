UK employment falls as wages rise at record rate

UK wage growth

Annual growth in regular pay, excluding bonuses, was 7.8% in April to June 2023, the highest regular annual growth rate the ONS has seen since comparable records began in 2001. 
The UK employment rate fell slightly in the three months from April to June, driven by fewer full-time employees and self-employed workers, while wages rose at their fastest since 2001.

Estimates from the Office for National Statistics put the employment rate at 75.7% in April to June 2023, 0.1 percentage points lower than January to March 2023. 

The estimate of employees on payroll for July 2023 showed a monthly increase, up 97,000 on the revised June 2023 figure, to 30.2 million, though this is likely to also be revised.

However unemployment also rose during the period, driven by the amount of people out of work for up to six months.

The unemployment rate for April to June 2023 increased by 0.3 percentage points on the quarter to 4.2%.  

Annual growth in regular pay, excluding bonuses, was up by 7.8% in April to June 2023, the highest regular annual growth rate the ONS has seen since comparable records began in 2001. 

The annual growth in employees' average total pay, including bonuses, was 8.2%; this total growth rate is affected by the NHS one-off bonus payments made in June 2023. 

However in real terms (adjusted for inflation using Consumer Prices Index including owner occupier's housing costs (CPIH)), annual growth for total and regular pay rose on the year, by 0.5% for total pay, and by 0.1% for regular pay.

The economic inactivity rate fell by 0.1 percentage points on the quarter, to 20.9% in April to June 2023, driven by those inactive because they are looking after family or home. 

Meanwhile, those inactive because of long-term sickness increased to a record high.

Flows estimates show that, between January to March 2023 and April to June 2023, there was a large net movement from economic inactivity into unemployment.

In May to July 2023, the estimated number of vacancies fell by 66,000 on the quarter to 1,020,000. Vacancies fell on the quarter for the 13th consecutive period.

UK stagflation to return after five years of 'lost growth'

Adrian Lowery, financial analyst at wealth manager Evelyn Partners, said this above-expectations wage growth will be watched nervously at the Treasury as it threatens to add fuel to the triple lock fire. 

"The wages element of the triple lock, annual earnings growth for May to July, won't be available until next month but this outcome suggests it could be significant," he said.

"Moreover, strong wage growth is likely to impair the retreat of inflation in the coming months, and the Bank of England recently warned that the pace of wage growth is a threat to its longer-term inflation target of 2%.

Chancellor of the Exchequer Jeremy Hunt said of the figures: "Thanks to the action we have taken in the jobs market, it is great to see a record number of employees. 

"Our ambitious reforms will make work pay and help even more people into work - including by expanding free childcare next year - helping to deliver on our priority to grow the economy."

