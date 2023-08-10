GAM shareholders withdraw proposals for EGM

Responds to Liontrust CEO letter

Eve Maddock-Jones
clock • 2 min read
In a statement, NewGAMe urged GAM to cancel the 18 August date "rather than incur unnecessary costs".
Image:

In a statement, NewGAMe urged GAM to cancel the 18 August date "rather than incur unnecessary costs".

A group of GAM investors has withdrawn its proposals for the group’s extraordinary general meeting after its request to delay the assembly was denied.

NewGAMe, which controls 9.6% of GAM shares, has repeatedly called for the EGM to be held once Liontrust's offer period had passed so investors could make an "informed choice" at EGM.

The EGM was initially set for 25 August, but it was brought forwards to 18 August after Liontrust extended its offer period, for a third time, to 23 August.

Originally, the offer period was due to end on 25 July and has since been extended to 28 July, then 4 August, then 23 August. Liontrust originally announced its intention to buy GAM on 4 May.

GAM denies shareholder request to delay EGM

NewGAMe threatened earlier this week that if the EGM was not delayed it would withdraw its proposals and request a new meeting be held, which it followed through with today (10 August).

In a statement, NewGAMe urged GAM to cancel the 18 August date "rather than incur unnecessary costs".

Liontrust extends GAM offer deadline as John Ions responds to shareholder group

Antoine Spillmann, Bruellan CEO and NewGAMe's proposed candidate for chair GAM's board, called out the firm for repeatedly shifting the dates, and requested "them not to waste further time and company money holding" holding what he now saw as a "pointless meeting".

Response to Liontrust CEO

NewGAMe also responded to Liontrust CEO John Ions' open letter in the latest back-and-forth between the two groups.

The GAM shareholders had initially written to Ions with criticism about Liontrust repeatedly altering the offer period, as well as detailing NewGAMe's own proposed plans for managing GAM, to which Ions responded to last week.

In the latest instalment, NewGAMe defended its 100 day plan for the GAM turnaround agenda, stating it had "merit", and reiterated its issues with the EGM being held prior to the end of Liontrust's offer period, since they felt it was "depriving shareholders of key information they need to vote at the EGM".

Both Liontrust and Ions declined to comment.

GAM has also been contacted for comment.

Related Topics

Eve Maddock-Jones
Author spotlight

Eve Maddock-Jones

Features Editor at Investment Week

View profile
More from Eve Maddock-Jones

US to ban 'high tech' investment in China for security reasons

Private equity trust discounts ease most among alternatives in H1

More on Companies

Last month, it was reported that Caledonia gave prospective buyers until the end of July to put forward indicative offers for the firm | Credit: iStock
Companies

7IM downsizes Bishopsgate offices as owner hunts for buyer

25% smaller than former home

Valeria Martinez
Valeria Martinez
clock 09 August 2023 • 2 min read
The FTSE 250 company’s board has initiated a review of IWG’s reporting currency as well as the potential implications of reporting under US GAAP rather than IFRS.
Companies

IWG ponders London Stock Exchange exit - reports

Potential New York listing

Cristian Angeloni
Cristian Angeloni
clock 09 August 2023 • 1 min read
Quilter has 'taken impressive action on expenses', the BofA analysts said
Companies

Bank of America upgrades Quilter to 'Neutral' on adviser headcount growth

‘Passed the trough’

Elliot Gulliver-Needham
Elliot Gulliver-Needham
clock 09 August 2023 • 1 min read
Most read
01

Odey AM and Brook AM to transfer significantly smaller funds as assets shrink by up to 68%

10 August 2023 • 5 min read
02

US inflation records first increase in 13 months as July CPI edges up to 3.2%

10 August 2023 • 2 min read
03

Ruffer: Economy 'incapable' of enduring interest rates over 5%

10 August 2023 • 2 min read
04

GAM shareholders withdraw proposals for EGM

10 August 2023 • 2 min read
05

FCA: Managers 'undermine' value assessment process by basing fees off competitors

10 August 2023 • 4 min read
06

Baillie Gifford US Growth trust: 'We are dissatisfied with our five-year performance'

10 August 2023 • 3 min read
07 Sep
United Kingdom
Conference

Fixed Income Market Focus - September 2023

Register now
Trustpilot