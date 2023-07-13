Investment Week editor wins prestigious Headlinemoney Journalist of the Year Award

Investment Week's Editor James Baxter-Derrington collects his trophy from Alan Oliver, Director of Communications at AXA UK & Ireland and awards host Ayesha Hazarika MBE

The awards, which recognise excellence in financial journalism and are judged by experts from across the financial services industry, were presented at a special ceremony in London on 12 July.

Baxter-Derrington's first win of the night was B2B Journalist of the Year. The judges commented: "James's writing is exemplary and he displays good background knowledge. James has covered big stories and created well balanced, memorable pieces." One judge said his entry was a "strong submission", and his Grenfell Tower piece was "relevant and exposes hypocrisy".

During the evening, he was also highly commended for B2B Story of the Year for HSBC AM global head of responsible investing: 'Who cares if Miami is six metres under water in 100 years?

The judges commented: "It was a great spot by the journalist, the article was well-written and interesting with wide-reaching ramifications."

Baxter-Derrington was also highly commended in the Investment Journalist of the Year (B2B) category.

"He delivered three strong news stories that were pacy and well written," said the judges.

Finally, Baxter-Derrington was awarded the prestigious Headlinemoney Journalist of the Year Award, which is presented at the end of the night to the winner "who has done something that little bit extra to stand out from all the other superb category winners and shortlisted journalists".

Headlinemoney said Investment Week's Baxter-Derrington can be proud of a string of accomplishments in 2022 and multiple accolades at this year's awards.

It added: "As well as producing award-winning journalism of his own, James is recognised for leading the excellent team at Investment Week whilst serving as acting editor from June 2022 and editor from April 2023. Well respected and with a stack of significant stories to his name, well done to James!"

Commenting on the award wins, Baxter-Derrington said: "It is an honour and a delight to be recognised across so many categories at the Headlinemoney awards, and to be named Journalist of the Year is really quite special.

"Knowing the awards are judged by your peers across the financial journalism and PR industries adds even more weight to these accolades.

"With any award, there is always a team that makes it happen and I am proud to work with such an excellent team at Investment Week, as the judges noted."