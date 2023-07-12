BoE stress test shows UK banks are 'resilient' to 'severe' scenarios

Includes high inflation and interest rates

Eve Maddock-Jones
clock • 1 min read
The findings come after the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank in the US in Q1 occurred at the same time as Credit Suisse's collapse, triggering concerns about the health of the wider banking sector.
Image:

The findings come after the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank in the US in Q1 occurred at the same time as Credit Suisse's collapse, triggering concerns about the health of the wider banking sector.

The UK central bank’s annual stress test scenario states UK banks were “resilient to a severe stress scenario”, which includes higher inflation and increasing global interest rates and a “deep simultaneous recession”.

The Annual Cyclical Scenario examined the capabilities of the UK's retail banks to withstand a variety of macroeconomic pressures "more severe than the 2007-08 global financial crisis".

According to the Bank of England: "UK banks would be resilient to a severe stress scenario that incorporated persistently higher advanced-economy inflation, increasing global interest rates, deep and simultaneous recessions in the UK and global economies with materially higher unemployment, and sharp falls in asset prices."

Ed Balls: Truss and Kwarteng's legacy is 're-establishment' of consensus

The test was run under the guidance of the Financial Policy Committee (FPC) and Prudential Regulation Committee (PRC) and the BoE states it was not a forecast of upcoming headwinds, but a "coherent ‘tail-risk' scenario designed to be severe and broad enough to assess the resilience of UK banks to a range of severe adverse shocks".

The findings come after the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank in the US in Q1 occurred at the same time as Credit Suisse's collapse, triggering concerns about the health of the wider banking sector.

Andrew Bailey and Jeremy Hunt vow to bring inflation down

Governor of the BoE Andrew Bailey has continuously defended the security of UK banks amid the turmoil.

The last stress test was carried out in 2019, and the BoE said UK banks entered this one at a better starting position than the last one, with "improved asset quality... following increases in residential property prices, more conservative lending standards and changes in the composition of banks' balance sheets".

It said: "This dampens the negative effect of the macroeconomic shocks included in this scenario."

Related Topics

Eve Maddock-Jones
Author spotlight

Eve Maddock-Jones

Features Editor at Investment Week

View profile
More from Eve Maddock-Jones

Nvidia considering anchor investor role for Arm - reports

UK watchdog eases on Microsoft over Activision deal

More on UK

The Competition and Markets Authority said it was open to “consider any proposals from Microsoft to restructure the transaction in a way that would address”.
UK

UK watchdog eases on Microsoft over Activision deal

Follows US court supporting the deal

Eve Maddock-Jones
Eve Maddock-Jones
clock 12 July 2023 • 1 min read
Ed Balls speaking at the Investment Week Summit last week (7 July)
UK

Ed Balls: Truss and Kwarteng's legacy is 're-establishment' of consensus

Speaking at Investment Week Summit

Elliot Gulliver-Needham
Elliot Gulliver-Needham
clock 11 July 2023 • 3 min read
Bank of England governor Andrew Bailey
UK

Bailey calls for 'public debate' on digital pound introduction

A 'major step'

Investment Week
clock 11 July 2023 • 2 min read
Most read
01

Nutmeg co-founder Nick Hungerford dies aged 43

11 July 2023 • 1 min read
02

Ed Balls: Truss and Kwarteng's legacy is 're-establishment' of consensus

11 July 2023 • 3 min read
03

Baillie Gifford calls time on British Smaller Companies fund

11 July 2023 • 1 min read
04

Bailey calls for 'public debate' on digital pound introduction

11 July 2023 • 2 min read
05

Tech companies drive Fundsmith's H1 returns following Amazon sale

11 July 2023 • 4 min read
06

One in six asset managers expected to disappear by 2027

10 July 2023 • 2 min read
07 Sep
United Kingdom
Conference

Fixed Income Market Focus - September 2023

Register now
Trustpilot