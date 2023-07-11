Bailey calls for 'public debate' on digital pound introduction

Speaking at the Financial and Professional Services dinner yesterday (10 July), he said the case for a retail CBDC was being explored and that a CBDC Taskforce was being jointly lead with the Treasury.

"This is important work, and we are keen to hear views and engage widely throughout the project," he said. "We have recently concluded a public consultation which has, for us, attracted a record number of responses - over 50,000."

Bailey explained that from the Bank of England's perspective, the main motivation for a retail CBDC would be to promote the singleness of money by ensuring that the public "always has the option of going into fully functional central bank money that can be used in their everyday lives".

He said: "We have set out a number of arguments for why this might be needed in our consultation paper. But we do not yet know if we will definitely need to do it - this will depend on how trends in money and payments play out."

If introduced, the Bank of England would call the CBDC the 'digital pound'. Unlike physical money like notes and coins, it would be in the form of an amount on a computer or similar device.

The UK, among many other countries, are looking at the idea of a CBDC because there are more ways to pay for things than there used to be.

Bailey said he does not think we should be using enhanced digitalisation to shift the mix of commercial bank and central bank retail money towards the latter.

"Commercial banks support credit creation and lending in the economy, and I do not wish to see this impaired," he explained. "We want to encourage more thinking and action in the world of enhanced digital bank deposits - sometimes call tokenised deposits."

"So, yes, this is a call to action particularly to banks - do not leave central banks as the only show in town. That is not what we want.

"We may still think it is helpful to create retail central bank digital currency as an anchor for the singleness of digital money, which is why we are going ahead with our investigative work. We want to be able to have a genuine choice."

Commenting on the prospect of wholesale enhanced digital money, Bailey added that there was huge scope to revolutionise the productivity of important parts of the financial system, particularly in areas like settlement and custody.

He said: "Wholesale finance is an area where in my view we can say with great confidence that we will want to encourage an expansion and enhancement of the use of wholesale enhanced digital money."