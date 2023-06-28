Nearly a quarter of firms 'still have work to do' ahead of Consumer Duty

Two groups of firms - retail finance providers and debt advice firms - scored consistently lower than others on engagement, understanding, and implementation progress.
Two groups of firms - retail finance providers and debt advice firms - scored consistently lower than others on engagement, understanding, and implementation progress.

Nearly a quarter (23%) of firms still have “some work to do” before the Consumer Duty deadline at the end of next month.

The Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) said it is "concerned that a small minority of firms have not prioritised the Duty sufficiently".

The watchdog commissioned Ipsos UK to undertake a survey between March and early May 2023 among 1,230 firms in finding out their preparedness ahead of the regulation.

FCA confirms £5.3m spend on 'embedding' Consumer Duty

The majority (64%) of firms said they would be fully compliant by the 31 July deadline, while 7% said they would still have significant work to do after the deadline or had not started work on the Duty.



In response to this, the FCA announced plans to issue direct communications to these firms and collaborate with industry bodies to support their compliance efforts.

FCA issues warning over readiness for Consumer Duty

"Firms that have not been taking the Duty seriously and are a long way from meeting its requirements need to make strenuous efforts in the next month to accelerate their implementation work, prioritising the work that is likely to have the greatest impact on consumer outcomes," the FCA said.

"Firms must alert us if they believe they will be in significant breach of the Duty when it comes into force and should be prepared for FCA to take robust action where we see firms' failure to implement the Duty causing actual or potential harm to consumers. This could include holding senior managers to account where they have failed to act to implement the Duty and prevent such harm."

This article was originally published on Investment Week's sister publication Professional Adviser

Schroders' Benchmark names Tim Sargisson managing director of financial planning

SIF 2023: Clients find sustainable investing 'utterly baffling'

