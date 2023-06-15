Amundi converts bond ETF into Article 8 portfolio

Euro Government Tilted Green Bond

Eve Maddock-Jones
clock • 1 min read
The new version will have an ongoing charges fee of 0.14%, maintaining the fees from the original portfolio.
Image:

The new version will have an ongoing charges fee of 0.14%, maintaining the fees from the original portfolio.

Amundi has converted its Amundi Govt Bond Euro Broad Investment Grade UCITS ETF into the Amundi Euro Government Tilted Green Bond UCITS ETF, following client demand.

According to Amundi, the ETF will allow investors to "shift their core euro government bonds building block towards a responsible exposure" by tracking the Bloomberg Euro Treasury Green Bond Tilted index.

This index measures the performance of investment grade euro-denominated fixed rate government debt, with the ETF focusing on euro investment grade government bonds and a higher proportion of sovereign green bonds, which make up at least 30% of the index.

SIF 2023: SFDR has 'changed thinking' around private capital investment

This specification grants the ETF an Article 8 SFDR rating.

Amundi said the index provided a "broad exposure to a fixed income segment particularly in demand in the current economic environment" while also "contributing to finance the energy transition".

The original Amundi Govt Bond Euro Broad Investment Grade ETF was launched in 2009 and previously tracked the FTSE Eurozone Government Broad IG index, reaching almost €500m in assets under management.

Arnaud Llinas, head of ETF indexing and smart beta at Amundi, said the change came on the back of clients' demand for "innovative solutions combining sovereign bond investments with an ESG stance", adding: "We believe this new ETF is a great addition to our product range and a concrete investment tool to finance the transition to a low-carbon economy."

The new version will have an ongoing charges fee of 0.14%, maintaining the fees from the original portfolio.

Related Topics

Eve Maddock-Jones
Author spotlight

Eve Maddock-Jones

Features Editor at Investment Week

View profile
More from Eve Maddock-Jones

Legal & General names António Simões as new CEO

Odey AM considering sale or rehousing of funds

More on ETFs

'The transition towards cleaner and more sustainable energy sources is our best chance of tackling climate change.'
ETFs

WisdomTree launches Renewable Energy ETF

Thematic UCITS range

Cristian Angeloni
clock 12 June 2023 • 1 min read
The two ETFs will be the 'lowest cost in Europe for each respective theme'.
ETFs

HANetf slashes fees on solar and clean energy ETFs

Aims to attract broader range of clients

Cristian Angeloni
clock 08 June 2023 • 1 min read
Pass-through voting enables investors in a pooled fund to vote their shares in proportion to the assets they have invested in the product.
ETFs

Newly launched CIRCA5000 impact suite first UK ETF range to offer direct shareholder voting

Tumelo partnership

James Baxter-Derrington
James Baxter-Derrington
clock 07 June 2023 • 1 min read
Most read
01

LF Odey Portfolio suspended

15 June 2023 • 2 min read
02

FCA restricts ten principals following introduction of tougher rules

15 June 2023 • 1 min read
03

Odey AM considering sale or rehousing of funds

15 June 2023 • 1 min read
04

Legal & General names António Simões as new CEO

15 June 2023 • 1 min read
05

Bank of England to review inflation forecast models following Treasury concerns

15 June 2023 • 2 min read
06

Fed makes 'hawkish skip' in first rate pause of cycle

15 June 2023 • 3 min read
22 Jun
United Kingdom
Conference

Fixed Income Market Focus - June 2023

Register now
Trustpilot