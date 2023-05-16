Capital Markets Industry Taskforce commissions report on future of IPOs

CMIT was first established in July last year and is comprised of CEOs, chairs and industry leaders who represent the full ecosystem of public and private capital markets.

The taskforce said the report, which is set to be published in the autumn, will set out the new market model "needed to help deliver growth across the broader UK economy".

FCA eyes simplification of UK listing rules

It will build on the previous UK Listings, UK Secondary Capital Raising and Kalifa reviews, and the taskforce will aim to release it ahead of Chancellor Jeremy Hunt's Autumn Statement.

As part of the process, CMIT will hold a conference on 7 July to host UK and international stakeholders "from across the market", to help inform the work underpinning the report.

The Capital Markets of Tomorrow report will be led by Nigel Wilson, group CEO at Legal & General; Mark Austin, corporate partner at Freshfields; Penny James, senior independent director at Hargreaves Lansdown and former CEO of Direct Line Group; and Alex Hickman, senior managing director at Teneo and former special adviser on business to the prime minister.

L&G's Wilson said capital markets play a "key role" in connecting sources and users of capital, "enabling investment in companies and projects which create jobs and wage growth".

That is why he believed it is crucial markets are best placed to continue providing this function "long into the future".

"The report is an opportunity to work with participants and practitioners across financial markets and the broader economy to create a model which will help deliver long-term growth for the UK economy and finance the industries of the future at scale," he said.

"I am honoured to have been commissioned by CMIT to create the report and look forward to speaking to market stakeholders to help build our vision for the UK. The UK has the intellectual capacity to succeed, we need to support this by delivering financial capital and commercial capability."

UK listings framework continues to dampen IPO appeal

Julia Hoggett, CEO of the London Stock Exchange and inaugural chair of CMIT, said UK capital markets must continue to develop so that "great companies can start, grow, scale and stay here", but also to ensure "capital markets provide our pension and policy holders and savers with good returns and a prosperous old age".

She continued: "This new report will aim to provide an overarching framework that supports the future evolution of our markets and ensure they act as an engine supporting prosperity and economic transformation across the UK.

"I am also delighted to host the CMIT Conference, bringing together senior stakeholders from across financial markets and, critically, the established and growth companies from across the UK, to collaborate on developing this model."