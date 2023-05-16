EU growth forecasts 'better than expected' but UK lags

In contrast to European economies, Britain is forecast to face a contraction of 0.2% this year.

Lower energy prices, abating supply constraints and a strong labour market supported moderate growth across the EU in the first quarter of 2023, dispelling fears of a recession.

This better-than-expected start to the year lifts the growth outlook for the EU economy to 1.0% in 2023, up from 0.8% in the winter interim forecast.

The growth projection for 2024 was also increased to 1.7%, up from 1.6%.

Finsbury Growth & Income results pick up despite 'difficult few years' for UK fund management stocks

Upward revisions for the euro area are of a similar magnitude, with GDP growth now expected at 1.1% and 1.6% in 2023 and 2024 respectively.

In contrast to European economies, the UK is forecast to face a contraction of 0.2% this year. Estimates suggest it will continue to lag behind European economies in 2024 with a growth of 1%.

However, on the back of persisting core price pressures, inflation has also been revised upwards across the euro area compared to the winter, to 5.8% in 2023 and 2.8% in 2024.

According to Eurostat's preliminary flash estimate, GDP grew by 0.3% in the EU and by 0.1% in the euro area in the first quarter of 2023. Leading indicators suggest continued growth in the second quarter.

The European economy has managed to contain the adverse impact of Russia's war of aggression against Ukraine, weathering the energy crisis thanks to a rapid diversification of supply and a sizeable fall in gas consumption.

Private equity trusts under threat as discounts continue to widen

Markedly lower energy prices are working their way through the economy, reducing firms' production costs. EU consumers are also seeing their energy bills fall, although private consumption is set to remain subdued as wage growth lags inflation.

As inflation remains high, however, financing conditions are set to tighten further.

Although the ECB and other EU central banks are expected to be nearing the end of the interest rate hiking cycle, the recent turbulence in the financial sector is likely to add pressure to the cost and ease of accessing credit, slowing down investment growth and hitting residential investment in particular.

After peaking in 2022, headline inflation continued to decline in the first quarter of 2023 amid a sharp deceleration of energy prices. Core inflation (headline inflation excluding energy and unprocessed food) is, however, proving more persistent across the eurozone.

In March it reached a historic high of 7.6%, but it is projected to decline gradually over the forecast horizon as profit margins absorb higher wage pressures and financing conditions tighten.

On an annual basis, core inflation in the euro area in 2023 is set to average 6.1%, before falling to 3.2% in 2024, remaining above headline inflation in both forecast years.