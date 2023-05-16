Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway bets on Diageo

Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway made several portfolio changes in Q1 2023, including a new stake in UK drinks manufacturer Diageo.

In a Securities and Exchange Commission quarterly filing, it was one of several new additions to the fund.

Berkshire Hathaway AGM: The Lollapalooza of long-term investing

Buffett's fund also made a $954m move into credit card issuer Capital One, exiting from US Bancorp and Bank of New York Mellon to help make room in the portfolio.

According to MarketWatch data, Capital One's share price rose 5% on the back of the news, while Bank of New York Mellon's stock dipped.

At the recent annual general meeting for the fund in Omaha, Buffett commented on the recent US regional banking crisis and the risks of investing in the sector.

According to reports, he told shareholders: "In terms of owning banks, events will determine their future and you have got politicians involved, you have got a whole lot of people who do not really understand how the system works."

The filing revealed the fund had also cut its position in oil major Chevron by around a 20%, as well as adding to its Apple and HP holdings.