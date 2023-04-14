Scottish Mortgage rebuffs Woodford comparisons

Scottish Mortgage manager Slater said there were "two crucial differences" between Scottish Mortgage and Woodford Equity Income fund.

During an investor webinar last month, Slater and Burns were asked via a livestream by a client: "After being caught in the Woodford fund, can I be confident that Scottish Mortgage and Baillie Gifford have not gone and done exactly the same thing?"

The investment trust has the ability to invest up to 30% of its portfolio in unlisted companies, and its allocation currently sits at 28.9%, according to its most recent factsheet.

The collapse of Woodford's flagship fund was in part due to its investments in several unlisted companies that are inherently harder to sell. An issue arose when the fund experienced a large and sustained wave of redemptions and was unable to meet the requests without heavily altering the portfolio, resulting in authorised corporate director Link Fund Solutions suspending and eventually closing the fund.

Many of these companies were categorised within the biotech and healthcare sector, in which several of Scottish Mortgage's PE holdings are also listed.

Trapped investors are still waiting to receive their cash, which has now been locked up for almost four years.

In response to this question, Slater said there were "two crucial differences" between Scottish Mortgage and the former LF Woodford Equity Income fund.

The first difference the manager highlighted focused on the size and geography of the investments themselves, as Slater argued Scottish Mortgage invests in global firms "with an average size of $10bn", whereas Woodford was focused on "UK companies valued at $200m".

"We are not getting into small companies," he said.

"These are big established investments for the main part."

Slater also highlighted the different structures of the funds, noting "we are solely a closed-ended vehicle".

"Therefore, we are not a forced seller of these assets," he argued. "And those are two absolutely fundamental differences in approach."

Scottish Mortgage has recently faced significant internal and external criticism over its private equity exposure, which proved to be a pressing topic for clients in the webinar, according to host Stewart Heggie, commercial director at Baillie Gifford, who often noted how frequently questions were asked about private equity during the live Q&A.

Ex-director Amar Bhidé took his concerns about the trust's PE exposure public last month, stating he did not believe the trust had the capabilities and "governance clout" to monitor the illiquid investments.

Bhidé clashed with outgoing chair Fiona McBain over the issues and left the board following the dispute.

Slater used the webinar to address the recent events: "I think the starting point is to apologise to shareholders for this difficult period. And it is not helpful to anybody to see the trust in the headlines like this."

He also stood by the board: "My experience of the board of Scottish Mortgage is one of independence, strong governance and appropriate challenge for the managers over the years."

The pair were asked about this directly in the Q&A: "Does Baillie Gifford have enough resources to closely audit the true position of the unlisted companies?"

Burns said that he and Slater were not directly involved in deciding the valuations for PE assets, noting there was a four-strong team dedication to PE valuation.

He added this team has been "resourced up" over the past decade in which the trust has invested in unlisted companies, as well as bringing in "an external party to help".

PE limit breaches

Amid the governance concerns, some analysts downgraded their Scottish Mortgage ratings due to the potential for a sharp valuation reset, which may push the trust well beyond its self-imposed 30% PE limit. Regardless of this reset, Scottish Mortgage already finds itself frequently in breach of this limit.

In the webinar, Slater admitted the trust was in breach of the 30% limit for "about a third of the past year", stating it had "not been a constraint, but we have been close to the limit this year".

He also admitted there was one instance in which the trust had been unable to invest in a company because it was at its limit, and later clarified that during any period the trust was in breach of this limit, the fund was unable to make private investments.

When directly asked if the managers were "comfortable" with the current 30% cap, Slater instead described the benefits of private companies and gave no clear answer.

Later in the webinar, Slater reaffirmed the limit had not "constrained" the team, but it was "something that we are monitoring and thinking about".