Scottish Mortgage board clashes over governance and unlisted issues

The Financial Times reported that non-executive director Amar Bhidé clashed with chair Fiona McBain at the trust's board meeting on Thursday over the appointment of two new board members, and his personal assessment of the risks posed by the portfolio's investment in illiquid assets.

The FT piece asserted that Bhidé has been removed from the board of Scottish Mortgage as a result, however Baillie Gifford stated that Bhidé had not been removed from the board, noting that any changes would have to be communicated via a stock exchange announcement.

Speaking to the FT, Bhidé said: "I have been very concerned about the share price performance and the discount, and trying to get people to understand that there is a structural reason for this."

Scottish Mortgage exceeds 30% PE limit for second time in nine months

He said he tried to raise concerns over the portfolio's exposure to illiquid investments, telling the FT: "In my opinion they do not have the capabilities and governance clout to be able to monitor the illiquid investments on which there is little audited information in the public sphere.

"The fact that you have pulled it off for the last ten years has been due to an utterly aberrant period in financial history. Do not delude yourself that you can keep playing this game."

Writing on LinkedIn, Bhidé added it had been "eye-opening to have a ringside seat" to witness "corporate (mis)governance", and that he may speak further on the matter.

Scottish Mortgage has had a successful track record with its private equity investments over the years, being some of the earliest investors in companies such as Amazon, Alibaba, Tesla and now SpaceX.

This part of the £13.3bn trust's portfolio has been under scrutiny recently, with analysts claiming it was "stretched", after breaching its self-imposed 30% limited twice in nine months, as the trust's share price declined amid growth focused sell-offs in the market.

At the time, some experts called for the trust to seek approval to increase the limit to relieve some of the pressure.

Neither Baillie Gifford or Scottish Mortgage commented regarding Bhidé's statement about its illiquid investments.